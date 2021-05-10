Cloudy and cool start to the week

What We’re Tracking:

Continued cool weather

Few showers early in the week

Warmer later in the week

Cloud cover will stay stubborn throughout the daytime as temperatures struggle to get into the lower 60s for the afternoon and winds stay light out of the North. We may see a little bit of clearing later this evening just before sunset, but clouds filter back in overnight.

A majority of this week looks to stay well below average, especially Tuesday as we struggle to get out of the 50s and eventually into the lower 60s by Wednesday. In addition to the cool air, we keep an eye on a few rain chances to start the new week, mainly on Tuesday. A few passing showers will be the reason we stay quite cool on Tuesday.

Eventually, rain chances taper off through midweek and temperatures try and climb to more seasonable levels in the lower to middle 70s by the end of the week. Another chance for mainly overnight showers and storms on Friday before even warmer weather builds in by the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

