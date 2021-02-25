Cloudy and cool today, warmer temperatures ahead

Clouds will be moving through the area today, but we should start to see some clearing by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will be a little on the cool side, especially with the clouds, in the middle 40s. However, our winds will be very light today, so it shouldn’t feel too bad!

We’ll clear the clouds out tonight, and drop back into the mid 20s as our winds begin to shift to a more southerly direction. That’ll help to warm us up to near 50° tomorrow. By Saturday we should rebound into the upper 50s, possibly hitting 60°!