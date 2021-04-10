Cloudy and cool today with a warm up on the way tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Rain wraps up this morning

More sunshine and warmer Sunday

Cooler again next week

Scattered showers are expected to wrap up this morning as this system makes its way out of the region. We’ll be left with a slightly cooler day today and slowly clearing skies through the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s with breezy conditions out of the Northwest.

Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s with much warmer temperatures expected by Sunday. Lower to middle 70s will spread through Northeast Kansas with sunny skies across the board. Not a bad way to wrap up the weekend!

Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures will likely return to seasonable levels in the middle 60s. A couple of slim chances to see a few showers work their way back into the forecast by midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

