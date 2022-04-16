What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy tonight

Showers possible Easter Sunday

Warmer next week

Cloud cover is expected to push further into the region this evening as we keep a close eye on a small disturbance approaching from the West. Winds will remain fairly light tonight but overall chilly temperatures will be present if you’re looking to head out. Isolated rain chances are possible after midnight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s.

Unfortunately, Easter Sunday looks chilly with rain showers. Rain that does move through will start early in the morning and persist through the afternoon. So, if you’re planning on attending any church services or egg hunts, you’ll want to dress warmly and bring the rain gear. Highs will struggle to even hit 50° by Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures start to gradually warm up with 60s returning by Tuesday and even 70s by midweek. We may also see another rain chance by Wednesday as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush