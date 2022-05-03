We’ll see some clouds today, but a break in the rain chance before another system moves our way on the heels of the storm exiting out.

Highs on Tuesday will top out in the lower 60s with a few breaks in the clouds toward afternoon and early evening. Winds could gust around 20mph, or so, out of the northwest, but shouldn’t be too bad.

We’re tracking even more rain which should further help our drought conditions across the state. Thunderstorm chances will also exist with temperatures largely in the 60s on both Wednesday and Thursday. After that system, we’ll dry out and warm up as we approach the weekend.