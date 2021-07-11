Cloudy and cooler today with a few scattered showers

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler today, few showers

Warming back up

Few rain chances midweek

After a strong cold front pushed through the area yesterday, we can expect some cooler air to hang around for the day. Afternoon highs will only top out in the middle 70s which is about 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Mostly cloudy skies will be present with a slight breeze out of the North.

A few scattered showers will also be possible today as the back side of our low pressure system makes its way through town. Areas to the North and East will have the best chance to see some precipitation or even a quick rumble of thunder. Tonight, cloud cover will slowly start to decrease and our overnight lows will reach the lower 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, rain chances taper off and temperatures start off below average for Monday. Southerly breezes will kick back in and highs will return to the 90s by midweek. There are early indications that there could be more rain chances for the second half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

