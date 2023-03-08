Our temperatures will remain fairly steady through the rest of the work week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s and lows in the middle 30s as our clouds stick around. There will likely be a bit more dry time today, though, but we are expecting patchy drizzle through the day.

Late tonight and into Thursday morning, widespread showers move back in, and most of the area should see at least a quarter to half inch of rainfall.

We get a brief break from the rain chances on Friday with partly cloudy skies, but another system looks to move in by the weekend. For the most part, it does appear like temperatures will hold rather steady, even through the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.