We’re off to a chilly start this morning but warmer than this time yesterday. Temperatures are starting off in the 30s for most with a few spots that dipped down into the 20s. Winds are light but will pick up later today.

For our Sunday, winds will become quite breezy by the afternoon with gusts of 40+ mph possible. Temperatures are expected to reach the middle 60s before rain moves in. A few isolated showers are possible through the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain holds off until after sunset.

Along with the rain we’re also expecting a few thunderstorms in the area – some of which could even be on the low end severe range. Expect brief heavy downpours, stronger winds from time-to-time, and the potential for some small hail as well. Here’s a quick look at where the best chance for severe storms may be:

Showers may linger into Monday morning as we take a slight dip in temperatures, into the upper 50s. Winds will still be quite breezy out of the North with gusts of 30+ mph which could make it feel a bit colder.

Most of next week should remain mild before another front arrives by the weekend that will cool us back down and *possibly give us another chance for precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez