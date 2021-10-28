Cloudy, cool and breezy evening ahead; clearing up later tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Windy and chilly this evening

Showers slowly wrap up

Continued cool through this weekend

*WIND ADVISORY- in effect until 7pm for the entire area*

Wind speeds will continue to move through the area this evening at 25-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. Cloud cover is slowly beginning to clear out from west to east as our system departs the region. Light rain showers will also remain, especially for Topeka and eastward. Overnight lows will take us down into the lower 40’s. Overall plan on a dreary and chilly evening ahead!

Waking up on Friday morning some spots could see wind chills in the lower 30s with a few areas even cooler. Winds will still be an issue – as well as some lingering rain drops. Be sure to grab a coat out the door! For the afternoon we’ll warm up into the lower to middle 50s for the day with cloud cover decreasing through the afternoon.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday will have temperatures in the lower 60s making for a brief warm up with mostly sunny skies. A small front is expected to move through on Sunday. Halloween looks very typical for this time of year. It’ll feature a dry forecast, with some clouds moving in late, for trick-or-treaters with afternoon highs in the middle 50s and evening temperatures in the upper 40s!

Looking forward to next week, some much cooler air will try to force its way into the viewing area. A few chances for rain can be expected for Monday and Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez