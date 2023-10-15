What We’re Tracking

Cool weather today, some clearing

Clear, cold night

Warming up through the week

Partly to mostly cloudy weather on Sunday with a northwesterly wind. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s on Sunday. However, with a clearer sky Sunday night, temperatures will fall back into the middle to upper 30s early Monday morning.

For the start of the work week the cooler weather looks to stick around. Highs on Monday will rise into the lower to middle 60s. We begin to gradually warm-up as winds calm down and slowly switch to a southerly breeze. We could see some patchy frost Tuesday morning but temperatures rebound in the afternoon into the lower 70s with lots of sunshine.

We see highs in the middle 70s by Wednesday and that is when we see our next rain chance. It is a low chance, but a few showers should move through along a cold front. By the end of the work week and the start of the weekend, temperatures will be in the lower 70s with clear skies. Certainly looking forward to beautiful weather ahead.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller