What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy & breezy Sunday

Rain chances through midweek

Staying mild

We’re already seeing cloud cover moving back in this morning as temperatures start off in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the afternoon we should be approaching 70° with southerly winds picking up at 10-20 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph possible.

Rain chances move back in by later this afternoon and evening with most of the rain hitting the central and southern half of the area. There may be some pockets of heavier rainfall at times as well. The cloud cover along with off-and-on rain chances will continue through the start of the upcoming work week.

Monday looks to remain cloudy with a few stray showers and a chance for some drizzle at times. Temperatures will stay near average in the lower 60s as winds relax. A better chance for rain is back in the forecast for Tuesday evening with more moisture available and highs returning to the lower 70s.

By Wednesday, there may be a few more lingering showers but behind the rain we may see a cool down into the middle to upper 50s for the later half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez.