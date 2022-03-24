Isolated showers and sprinkles will be possible through the day as our cloud cover stays with us. That will keep our highs in the middle 40s for most, but maybe with some luck our western counties will begin to see some sunshine later, and that could help the temperatures to near 50°.

Winds calm down, briefly, overnight as our cloud cover finally exits to the east. That will allow overnight lows to dip into the lower 30s.

Sunshine returns for the entire area tomorrow as that storm system finally pushes well east of the area. Winds pick up again, though, to around 20-25mph Friday afternoon. At least we begin to see warmer temperatures though! Upper 50s and low 60s are expected for tomorrow.