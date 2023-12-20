Mostly cloudy and mild for Wednesday with south breezes once again. The good news is that winds will be a little less compared to yesterday with gusts around 20 mph. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 50s. Overnight lows don’t really drop too much either with the cloud cover and south breezes in place., We may only drop into the middle 40s.

Clouds stick around for Thursday and showers may start to develop for the area by late in the afternoon on Thursday. Even with all of the cloud cover, temperatures will keep inching upward into the upper 50s to near 60° by the end of the week.

This will be another slow moving system, too, so we’ll have off and on rain chances straight through the weekend. It’s looking too warm for snow on Christmas Eve, and really, Santa may be feeling pretty toasty here in Northeast Kansas. Highs leading up to Christmas will be near 60° with lows in the 40s!

The scattered chance for showers will linger through Christmas Day, as well, but winds look to start shifting to the north and west. This will keep temperatures just a bit cooler, with highs in the upper 40s for Monday. We may cool down into the lower 40s by the time Tuesday rolls around.