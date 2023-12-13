We should get a little warmer for today as our winds shift back around to the east and south east over the next couple of days. Highs should make it into the lower 50s this afternoon with mainly cloudy skies. Tonight, as the clouds stick around, overnight lows should dip into the lowers 30s.

The main chance for rain this week might end up staying just west of the viewing area on Thursday and Friday as a cut-off low meanders near the area, but we’ll stay mostly cloudy and mild regardless. The western half of the area stands the best chance at seeing a few showers through the last half of the week. Highs for Thursday and Friday will be in the lower to middle 50s.

As the cut-off low finally exits through the first half of the weekend, high pressure builds in behind it. That will keep us dry and quiet through the first half of next week, at least. Highs for the weekend should be near 50°, and the mild weather lasts through, at least, Tuesday of next week, too.