Cloudy skies tonight, Quiet through Friday

What We’re Tracking:

A few sprinkles southeast

Cloudy tonight

Quiet weather continuing for the week

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the evening. Later on, skies become mostly cloudy, and we may be able to squeeze out a couple showers in our southeastern counties – mainly south of the I-35 corridor.

Tonight, we stay mostly cloudy, and that keeps our temperatures near 60° for our overnight lows. Wednesday, we see some gradual clearing take place throughout the day, and temperatures will once again be in the mid to upper 70s.

The rest of the week will be relatively dry as the upper air patterns block any potential rain. Temperatures will remain comfortable in the lower 80s with dew points in the 50s for Thursday before we warm into the mid 80s by Friday.

There looks to be a decent cold front that will move through on Saturday. This will change our winds to become more northwesterly and will cool our temperatures down slightly for Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

