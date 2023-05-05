What We’re Tracking

Isolated rain early

Much warmer days ahead

Hit-or-miss rain chances

A few isolated showers are moving through the area this morning and some spots are even seeing some patchy dense fog. Both should move out and burn off pretty quickly once the sun rises and we clear out later today.

After the clouds and fog this morning, we should manage some sunshine by the afternoon, and highs look to be in the middle to upper 70s.

Much warmer temperatures build in for the weekend and the start of next week. Highs Saturday should climb into the upper 80s, and we may even creep into the 90s by Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s are expected through, at least, Tuesday.

There appears to be several hit-or-miss rain chances for the end of the weekend and start of next week, too. With our heat and moisture in the air the next several days, we can’t rule out a couple storms developing with the heat of the day. Our next best chance for more widespread rain, though, looks to hold off until the last half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez