Watch out for dense fog this morning if you’re planning on any last minute travel towards central Kansas, otherwise today is shaping up to be a pretty decent forecast! We could start out with some areas of drizzle through around lunchtime, but the sunshine should return by this afternoon. Highs should make it into the lower 50s.

Friday should be dry and cool, then Saturday will remain on the cool side with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s as our next chance at rain moves in. The best chance for rain this week looks to be Friday night and into Saturday. This could even linger into early Sunday morning, and if that’s the case, there could be a few snowflakes mixing in briefly.

Looking ahead to next week, the sunshine returns by Monday, and temperatures begin another warming trend toward Tuesday. Highs on Sunday will likely be in the low 50s, and by the time we get to Tuesday, we could be mid to upper 50s.