Cloudy Sunday with much cooler temperatures expected

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front moves in tonight

Cooler Sunday

Cloudy for the next few days

Cloud cover has already moved into the viewing area and will continue to thicken throughout the night as we anticipate our next cold front. Behind the front will be calmer winds and cooler temperatures. Overnight lows drop down into the 40s with our northern counties seeing temperatures in the upper 30s.

We’re not going to see much of a warm up at all Sunday with temperatures only reaching the lower 50s across the region. Increased cloud cover and breezy northerly winds will stick around throughout the daytime making it feel like the 40s for most of the day. Might be time to dig out some thicker jackets!

As far as precipitation goes, forecast models are hinting at a small chance for an isolated shower to occur Sunday morning but moisture remains quite limited with this system and it isn’t looking too likely.

Looking ahead into the next work week, we seem to be sticking with cloud cover over the next several days with highs remaining on the cooler side in the low 50s Monday. We should be warming up into the mid 60s by Wednesday along with a better chance for rain across the area.

Our upper air patterns continue to become just a bit more active with our changing seasons – bringing us these temperature swings throughout the viewing area. Unfortunately the moisture and dynamics just aren’t quite there for the much needed accumulating rain chances to help us through the drought we are seeing in the state.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

