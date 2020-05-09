Cloudy today, sunshine returns for Mother’s Day

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy frost in spots early this morning

Clouds on the increase today with a chance for showers tonight

Mostly sunny Sunday before rain chances increase next week

*Frost Advisory* – Anderson, Brown Coffey, Douglas, Frankin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 7:00 a.m.

We could wake up to some frost this morning in some locations as temperatures dipped into the mid 30s this morning. But, they will rebound through the day, into the low to mid 60s despite increasing cloud cover.

By this afternoon, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for a passing shower or two overnight, and temperatures will drop back into the upper 30s and low 40s. With a little more in the way of wind overnight, frost doesn’t look likely for Sunday morning.

Mother’s Day will be pretty nice, just on the cool side. We should be in the middle 70s for this time of the year, but instead, highs will only make it into the low 60s.

We then move into a pretty active pattern over the next week, but at least things look to warm up a bit by Wednesday. Another shower chance hits Monday into Tuesday as temperatures remain chilly. Temperatures could be near 70 Wednesday with scattered storm chances. Showers and storms continue through Thursday with temperatures in the mid 70s.