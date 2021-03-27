Cloudy today with a pleasant weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Near normal temperatures

Clouds clear out later tonight

Breezy early next week

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the majority of today with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s across the region. A slight breeze out of the North will be present with wind speeds of 10 – 15 mph. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year with cloud cover beginning to clear out later this evening.

Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 30s for tomorrow morning with afternoon highs once again in the lower to middle 60s. The main difference will be the mostly sunny skies to wrap up your weekend so be sure to get outside and enjoy the pleasant weather!

Looking ahead, winds are expected to shift out of the South by tomorrow evening which will set the stage for windy conditions early next week. Wind speeds of 20 – 25 mph will be present with gusts of up to 40 mph possible Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures on Monday will be warmer than average with dry conditions for much of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

