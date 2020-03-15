Cloudy today with rain chances returning overnight

What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy and cold today

Rain overnight into Monday

More rain chances mid-week

There could be areas of some patchy fog that develop early this morning. Otherwise, we’ll remain dry with cloudy skies and temperatures struggling to get into the middle 40s which is about 10° below average.

Rain will start to develop late tonight into early Monday morning before tapering off in the early afternoon hours. However, temperatures to start the week will be slightly warmer in the low to mid 50s.

This upcoming work week looks to be similar to last as we have multiple chances for rain upon us with temperatures staying in the low 50s. As our active weather pattern continues, rain chances increase again Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Late Wednesday into Thursday, a chance for more widespread rain start to develop. There could even be a chance that we see a few thunderstorms roll through early Thursday morning. For the afternoon, we’ll try and warm up into the 60s again.

Looking ahead to the end of the work week, things start to dry out and cool off as we get into the start of next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



