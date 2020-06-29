Cloudy today as heat & humidity stick around

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy today

More sun Tuesday

Heat and humidity continue

The Sarahan Dust is taking an impact in our area causing a hazy look to our sky. Expect the dust to linger throughout the morning and slowly moving out of the area throughout the rest of the week. Air quality will be unhealthy for those who are sensitive and allergy sufferers will continue to notice a difference.

As the dust starts to thin-out today, temperatures will start to climb into the lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s if not close to 100°. There could be a stray pop-up shower during the evening hours as well.

Tuesday could be our hottest day of the week and a hot end to the month of June. Afternoon highs approach the middle 90s and with dew points in the lower 70s, it could very well feel like over 100°.

There will not be a break in the heat and humidity through much of the work week. There could be another chance for some pop up showers later in the week but it will not be enough to provide any relief as highs will stay in the 90s and the heat index will start to approach 100 degrees if not exceed it.

By the weekend, a very week system will pull through which might lower the humidity enough to make it a little more comfortable for the 4th of July, but the heat looks to stick around.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

