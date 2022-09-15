What We’re Tracking:

Clouds linger

Isolated rain chances through Saturday

Several days of hot weather

We’ll hold on to a few clouds through the night as temperatures drop down into the low to mid 60s. A few isolated showers are possible far west otherwise most stay dry through the night.

A few showers may try and roll through Friday midday although not everyone will get a chance at rain. Afternoon highs will remain warm in the upper 80s to near 90°. Cloud cover will be present and continue to build in through the evening as a better chance for rain arrives.

There’s a possibility a few scattered showers roll through late Friday into early Saturday. They’ll be hit or miss and the rain won’t do much to our temperatures staying mild in the upper 60s and lower 70s early Saturday as we hold on to the heat.

Heat continues to build through the weekend and the start of next week, where mid to upper 90s and lots of sunshine are expected through midweek. That’ll be feeling a lot more like July rather than mid September, and may even be close to breaking a temperature record or two.

Dry conditions will continue through much of next week as it may be a while until we see another big cool down .

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller