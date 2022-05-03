What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy and cooler tonight

Rainy pattern takes over

Windy and warm weekend

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will continue into the overnight hours with temperatures cooling into the upper 40s. Winds will stay calm through tomorrow morning but will pick up speed as we keep an eye on good rain chances for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Right now, models are indicating that the rain will move in by about lunch time with just about everyone seeing at least a little bit of precipitation. A few weaker storms may also be possible with highs making it into the 60s. Much better rain chances arrive by Wednesday evening and take us through at least Thursday.

Highs will warm into the upper 70s by Saturday and middle 80s by Sunday. That will be helped along by a strong south/southeasterly breeze that will be present until at least Tuesday of next week. Expect a very warm start to next week as a result.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush