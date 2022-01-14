Cloudy with mild temperatures today before winter weather arrives this evening

What We’re Tracking:

Rain to snow this evening

Windy and cold Saturday

Warmer early next week

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** is in effect for all counties in the viewing area until 6:00 PM this Saturday.

Our next storm system is on the way and will be arriving by late this afternoon and lasting through Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will be present today with winds gradually picking up as our cold front approaches the region. Highs will make it into the upper 40s.

Isolated showers will be possible throughout the day today but scattered showers become likely by the early evening. Rain during the evening changes over to snow as we turn colder. Some snow accumulation is possible, especially for the eastern areas. Heaviest snow will likely end up to our east into Missouri, but the path of the storm system favors some minor accumulation for the eastern part of Kansas, too.

The changeover from rain to snow appears to be very quick, nonetheless it should be noted that a brief window for an icy glaze will set up for portions of the viewing area before the official change is made. Right now it appears that the best chance to see some icier conditions will be mostly for our Western counties – including areas such as Manhattan, Marysville, Junction City, Clay Center and Concordia.

Snow shouldn’t linger into too much of the daytime Saturday although temperatures will really cool down for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will only be in the lower to middle 30s along with gusty north wind. For Chiefs Sunday we’ll stay dry and for tailgaters it should be a cool day with lots of sunshine and highs returning to near average in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, we see another warm-up in store as highs return to the 40s and even 50s at times with little to no precipitation chances. Colder air returns for the second half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush