Cloudy with scattered rain chances today, more rain late tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Scattered rain chances

Warmer today & Saturday

Strong storms for some Saturday evening

Highs today will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly cloudy skies for the morning with mostly cloudy skies building in this afternoon. Afternoon highs will depend largely upon how quickly the cloud cover moves in. Scattered rain chances will also be present through the morning and early afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorm chances pick back up overnight and through early tomorrow morning. Models have not been agreeing with the placement of these storms but some of them could be on the stronger side. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s.

By the weekend highs will return to the 70s and even some lower 80s for southern counties south of a warm front. With cooler air north and warmer air south, the stage will be set for storms as another storm system will be moving through the area. The best chance for strong to severe storms appears to be in the evening hours on Saturday.

Just after daybreak Sunday, things do seem to dry out and partially clear out just in time for Mother’s Day festivities. It will be cool and breezy Sunday with highs in the lower 60s and a gusty north wind. Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures stay below average into the 60s and we keep an eye on a few rain chances to start the new week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

