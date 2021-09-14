Cloudy with scattered showers this evening, cooler temperatures for tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front on the move tonight

Rain chances through this evening

Temperatures warm up through the week

A cold front moving through the region will continue to bring scattered showers and slightly cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will take us down into the lower 60s with some spots possibly seeing upper 50s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies can be expected through tomorrow morning.

Behind the rain tonight, temperatures will cool down to the upper 70s and lower 80s for afternoon highs on Wednesday. Despite the cooler weather, mostly sunny skies will dominate through the day as we clear out. Humidity will also stay on the lower side with a light breeze out of the southeast.

Temperatures warm back up quickly for the second half of the week with highs in the upper 80s expected. Some spots may try to see the lower 90s. Our upper air patterns will support mostly sunny skies through the weekend with no major rain chances in the area. Looking well ahead into next week, models are starting to indicate we just might see our first wave of cooler fall air.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller