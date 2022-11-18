What We’re Tracking:

Cold again for Saturday

Warmer by Sunday afternoon

Pleasant through Thanksgiving

Tonight, skies will remain clear and we’ll once again drop into the teens as we kick off another chilly weekend. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph forcing wind chills to feel like single digits in spots.

Saturday will still be cold, but we’ll be heading in the right direction temperature-wise by the afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid-30s, but wind chills will make it feel like the 20s.

We are finally seeing signs of a warming trend that will start up by the end of the weekend and last into the middle of the week of Thanksgiving. Highs by Sunday should return to near 50°, with the upper 50s to near 60° expected early next week.

The next 7 days will be mainly dry, but we are keeping an eye on a system that appears to arrive near Thanksgiving. At this point, if anything does come of it, temperatures will be warm enough that wintry precipitation doesn’t look to be an issue for us. As it stands, it doesn’t look like a very promising chance for rain anyway.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller