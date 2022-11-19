What We’re Tracking:

Another cold night

Warmer by Sunday afternoon

Pleasant through Thanksgiving

After warming up above freezing this afternoon, we’ll see temperatures drop yet again tonight with mostly clear skies and light winds. Middle to upper teens look likely by early Sunday morning with slightly cooler wind chills.

We are finally seeing signs of a warming trend that will start up by the end of the weekend and last into the middle of the week of Thanksgiving. Highs for Sunday should return to near 50°, with upper 50s to near 60° expected early next week!

The next 7 days will be mainly dry, but we are keeping an eye on a system that appears to arrive near Thanksgiving. At this point, if anything does come of it, temperatures will be warm enough that wintry precipitation doesn’t look to be an issue for us. As it stands, it doesn’t look like a very promising chance for rain anyway.

There is a chance that we see the cooler temperatures arrive the day of Thanksgiving depending on the timing of our next front. Although it may move through relatively quiet, we hold on to the cooler air heading into Black Friday and the rest of the holiday weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez