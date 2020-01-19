Cold air continues through the start of the work week

What We’re Tracking:

Very cold tonight into tomorrow

Slight chance for flurries tomorrow

Rain/snow chance moves in midweek

Cold air that we had throughout the night and throughout the day today continues into the overnight hours as temperatures drop down into the single digits with wind chill values below zero.

The cold air lingers through the start of the work week with Monday looking to be even colder than today. Actual air temperatures will start off in the single digits, and it’ll be tough for us to get into the lower 20s for the afternoon.

We’ll have a slight chance for flurries through the eastern half of the area tomorrow as a quick system moves through. We do have a lot of dry air in place, so the snow may not even make it to the ground. Just don’t be surprised if you see a few snowflakes through the early afternoon Monday.

Slightly warmer temperatures hit around midweek. The next best chance for any kind of precipitation looks to be Wednesday, and it looks to be a lengthy event as rain showers continue all day Wednesday and Thursday before seeing a transition over into a wintry mix and then finishing up with lingering snow showers early Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



