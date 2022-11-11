Temperatures are a good 40°-45° colder than early yesterday morning with the passage of that strong cold front. Winds are still breezy, but out of the north, and that’ll make for a pretty raw feeling end to the week.

Highs will struggle to make it to 40° this afternoon with many spots in the mid-upper 30s. Wind chills could be in the teens and 20s for much of the day.

It doesn’t look like we get much of a warm-up through next week, either. And to be honest, our temperatures may not even break 50° until Thanksgiving or later.

Highs should gradually warm into the middle 40s by Sunday and Monday, but the overnight lows will be cold. We’ll go from night time temperatures in the teens over the weekend, into the middle 20s through Tuesday.