Cold air stays in place as snow showers exit

Snow showers ending

Clear, but cold for Trick-or-Treaters

Sunny and warmer Friday to Sunday

Mostly cloudy and cold through the first half of the night. Early snow showers will gradually diminish and move away to the east. By late tonight, some clearing is expected with low temperatures settling back into the middle 20s by early Thursday morning.

Of course, Thursday is Halloween and it will certainly be a cold start to the day. However, sunshine should return with a slight warm-up by afternoon. Highs will peak out in the upper 30s, but for all the kids heading outside in the evening hours for Trick-or-Treating, it will be quite cold this year. Evening temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

More sunshine ahead for the end of the week and into the weekend with temperatures climbing into the 40s on Friday, then back into the 50s by later in the weekend and early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

