Cold air sticks around, light winter mix moves our way

What We’re Tracking:

Very cold air ahead

Light snow and freezing drizzle Tuesday/Tuesday night

Cold through midweek

A rather cold blast of air has descended upon the area with more chill still ahead of us. Temperatures overnight will fall into the lower to middle 20s with enough of a north breeze to drive wind chills into the upper single digits and lower 10s by early Tuesday morning.

Mostly cloudy weather will prevail for the next couple of days with a chance for light freezing drizzle to develop on Tuesday. This could lead to icing on area roadways. In addition to some light freezing drizzle, a few areas of light snow may also occur. Any snow accumulation would be minor, with most areas seeing well under 1″ of snowfall.

Cold air in place on Wednesday with a decent snowstorm across Oklahoma, Southeast Kansas and Missouri, but we will likely find ourselves just northwest of the path of that snow. Temperatures will struggle to hit 30° on Wednesday, but a gradual warming trend is ahead for the rest of the week and into next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

