Cold and blustery Christmas Eve

We should make it into the upper 20s and low 30s today with mostly sunny skies, but we have to factor in our northwesterly breezes gusting to 30 mph in there. Wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens all day long.

The good news is, our winds will begin to relax overnight, but we’ll once again have wind chill values in the single digits waking up Christmas morning.

Winds finally back off for Christmas Day with lots of sunshine expected and highs more seasonable in the mid to upper 40s!