What We’re Tracking:

Slightly warmer Sunday

Snow chances on Monday

Much colder air heading our way for next week

We’re off to a very cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Winds have been consistent through the night and wind chill values are in the teens for our Saturday morning.

Later this afternoon, highs will make their way into the middle 30s, really not offering much in the way of a warm up. Winds will continue through about dinner time so plan on another very cold day with chilly wind chills.

We do get, briefly, a tad bit warmer for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and a light south wind. That should allow us to climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s before much colder air arrives by late next week.

We’re keeping an eye on a system for early next week which could bring passing snow showers for Monday. It’s too early to tell how much we could see, but as of right now, it appears that the snow should be pretty light in nature which may give us a nice coating.

It is also worth briefly noting that a bigger push of cold air may move into the region at the end of our extended forecast. In the days leading up to Christmas, there are some indications of high temperatures that may only be in the single digits with wind chills as cold as -20° by next Thursday. There also appears to be another quick chance for some light snow into early Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez