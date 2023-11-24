What We’re Tracking

Colder weekend, snow looking likely

Drying out Sunday

Colder air lingers into next week

Temperatures this morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The colder air is now finally settled in. Today will be quite a bit colder than what we saw yesterday. We won’t warm up too much from our morning lows with highs in the middle to upper 30s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Our next storm system moves in by Saturday. Temperatures will be colder with this system so we are watching the potential for snow, especially late in the day Saturday and lingering into Sunday morning. Heavier snow should be to the west starting as early as Friday, but then mainly on Saturday for our area. Many areas may end up with 1-3″ of snow if the current track of the storm holds. Highs for the weekend look to struggle to the upper 30s. Saturday afternoon and evening might hold the most potential for slick roads, so keep it in mind for post-Thanksgiving travel!

The cold air lingers into the start of next week with highs near 40° through, at least, Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 20s. However, after the weekend storm system, we do clear out, so at least it’ll be sunny while it’s cold.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard