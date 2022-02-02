What We’re Tracking:

Snow continues

Cold air settles in

Warming up into weekend

We’re starting off cold and snowy on this Wednesday morning. Temperatures are in the lower 20s but with winds out of the north, it feels like single digits. Make sure to bundle up and have the snow gear handy as we deal with snow showers.

The snow will linger through the first half of the day, followed by a lull in the snow in the afternoon hours. There may be a second wave that just barely clips the southeastern counties late Wednesday into Wednesday night. This shouldn’t add to much to snowfall totals. Here’s what we’re looking at for our area:

Behind the snow, temperatures are likely to plummet by Wednesday and continue dropping through the rest of the week. Thursday morning air temperatures will drop into the single digits and winds will be fairly brisk from the north forcing it to feel well below zero.

Friday morning may be even colder as we could see air temperatures around zero. We should warm up above freezing by Saturday afternoon as we start to try and melt the snow away, once most of the snow melts, we should start to warm up even more into the 40s by early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez