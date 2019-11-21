Cold breeze tonight, few snow showers Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy and chilly overnight

Colder Friday with occasional snow showers

Sunny and cool this weekend

A partly to mostly cloudy sky will prevail through the night. Although a few snow showers will try to lift north into the area overnight, most will likely stay dry with passing clouds, chilly north wind around 10mph and lows in the upper 20s north to lower 30s south.

By Friday, we are again shrouded in cloud cover with temperatures struggling to warm much through the day. Wind will be light from the north, but temperatures will hover in the 30s throughout the day. A few areas of light snow may develop toward afternoon and early evening, but shouldn’t amount to much.

We’ll clear out for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday, then upper 50s by Sunday afternoon. Our next system comes in Monday night into Tuesday with a chance for some rain showers as highs will hold in the 50s for the start of next week. While not entirely dry, overall travel weather around the Thanksgiving holiday isn’t shaping up to be all that bad.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

