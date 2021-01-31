Cold breezes diminish before a warm-up early this week



What We’re Tracking:

Chilly tonight

Warmer by midweek

Very cold next weekend

Cloud cover will be stubborn to move out tonight, but some gradual clearing is expected from west to east later in the night toward morning. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 20s with wind chill values on Monday morning in the middle to upper teens with a lighter northwest breeze at 5-10mph.

Winds will finally start to back off on Monday with a warming trend expected to set up for the first half of the week. Temperatures will climb from the lower to middle 40s on Monday, but should reach up into the middle 50s by Wednesday.

By the second half of the week, a cold front comes through. That system will bring a chance for rain or snow on Thursday as the cold air arrives. However, a second–and much stronger–cold front will rush through Saturday, bringing us the coldest air of the winter so far. Wind chills may fall well below zero by this upcoming weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

