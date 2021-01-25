Cold breezes settle in behind today’s rain and snow

What We’re Tracking:

Storm system moves in tonight

Rain southeast, snow northwest on Monday

Another weaker system Tuesday night

A few scattered snow showers or flurries still possible into early tonight, otherwise mostly cloudy and quite cold as temperatures fall into the upper 10s and lower 20s, but wind chills may dip closer to 10° by early Tuesday.

We’ll have a brief break from precipitation chances Tuesday before our next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a chance for light snow some chilly weather for the middle part of the week with temperatures struggling to get out of the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Depending on how fast we can get the snow to melt following these two storm systems will determine how quickly we warm up afterward. The way things look right now, we could be back in the lower 50s by Friday for all but the northwestern counties.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com