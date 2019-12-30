Cold breezes slowly diminish as the year winds down

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy and cold overnight

Slowly rebounding temperatures through New Year’s Day

Chance of rain and flurries Thursday

Cloud cover will slowly disperse, giving us a mainly clear sky later tonight and into New Year’s Eve Day. Lows will fall back into the middle to upper 20s tonight, but with the west wind at 10-15mph, the wind chills will dip into the middle 10s by early Tuesday morning.

A mostly sunny, but rather chilly day to round out 2019. Highs will climb into the lower 40s, but with a continued west breeze at 10-15mph through the day, wind chills will only climb up to the middle 30s.

After dropping into the lower 30s at midnight to ring in the new year, we’ll see a recovering in temperatures to the upper 40s and lower 50s for the first day of 2020. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather early will give way to increasing clouds ahead of our next system. That will increase our chance for some light rain or light snow mixed together on Thursday before drying out again as we head into the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



