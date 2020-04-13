Cold breezes today with another freeze expected tonight and early Tuesday

Rain becomes likely Thursday with possible mix or snow showers early Friday

Freeze Warning until 10am for the following counties: Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington.

It was windy Saturday with highs near 80 and some hail producing thunderstorms in the early evening. Sunday was cloudy with increasing areas of rain and cold wind through the afternoon. We even had some wintry mix across the northern counties yesterday before all precipitation ended.

We begin Monday with clear, cold air. It becomes partly cloudy as the day progresses. Temps will begin in the mid 20s at sunrise, then we climb to the mid and upper 40s.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 45-50

Wind: N/NW 12-22

Wind Chills: 15-20 early and 35-40 late

Tuesday will still be a chilly day with another light freeze early. Sunshine should be limited, and wind may not be quite as strong. Temperatures will remain about 12-15 degrees below the mid-April averages.

Our best day of the work week might be Wednesday. Mostly sunny and warmer conditions, but hopefully not too breezy. This warmer air will occur ahead of a weak disturbance that might bring some showers to the region on Thursday. It may become cold enough for a few snow showers early Friday.

Spring-like weather and warmer again for the weekend. Mid to upper 60s should be expected across northeast Kansas on Saturday with a mainly clear sky. A few showers may visit early Sunday. Temps are projected to stay in the 68-72 degree range at that point.

A chilly pattern will dominate the week ahead…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



