What We’re Tracking:

Clearing sky for tonight

Freezing rain/light snow possible Christmas (evening hours)

Warmer weather ahead this week

Santa should feel right at home in Northeast Kansas with our overnight temperatures. We’ll drop back into the single digits, and most likely feel sub-zero again by Christmas morning for a North Pole-esque experience for the big man. The weather should be dry for the night and the start of Christmas Day.

By Christmas Day a few areas will break the freezing mark, but most stay in the upper 20s. A mostly sunny sky early will give way to clouds and a chance for mixed winter precipitation by evening and early in the night. We’re keeping an eye on this quick-passing system that could bring chance at some light freezing rain Sunday evening. There could be a chance for some slick spots, especially on untreated, elevated road surfaces.

Warmer weather ahead for much of the week with highs back into the 40s and 50s by the middle of the week and a chance to thaw out a bit across the region.

Happy holidays from the 27 News Storm Track Weather Team – Matt, Gaby, Becky, and Ryan.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller