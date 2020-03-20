Cold, clear night with sunshine for Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Hard freeze Saturday morning

Showers early Sunday and Monday night

Warmer weather returns midweek

Wind will diminish tonight and the sky will remain clear. That will combine with dry air in place to let temperatures take a big tumble overnight. Morning temperatures will fall back into the lower to middle 20s by the start of Saturday.

Sunshine early Saturday will help to boost temperatures into the middle to upper 40s, despite some late afternoon cloud cover. Wind will be much lighter, from the east at only 5-10mph.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers around, as well. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s on Sunday, then into the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday. By the middle of the week, mostly sunny weather and spring-like temperatures will return.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com