Cold day ahead — Bundle up!

Tracking cold air to close out the work week and for the start of the weekend before slightly warmer temperatures return.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Morris, Republic, Riley and Washington County until 10 a.m. Friday.

What We’re Tracking:

Cold and windy today

Frost early Saturday

Sunny and pleasant this weekend

Clouds should decrease by midday with a gusty north/northwest wind sustained at about 15-20 mph. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s, but it will feel like 30s all day. Bundle up for high school football games this evening, and don’t forget the hot chocolate, blankets and gloves when you head out.

Frost is still possible early Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. We start to warm up during the afternoon hours but still well below average as highs might only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday with mid 60s for Sunday. We will see lots of sunshine for Saturday through Monday although it won’t help us feel much warmer.

Looking at the extended forecast into the later part of next week, there looks to be another chance for cooler weather as highs look to stumble into the middle to upper 50s by next Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

