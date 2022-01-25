Cold day ahead for Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Cold morning

A few chilly days in the middle of the week

Warming back up by the weekend

Wind from the north will start to relax this morning as the cold Arctic air will continue to push into the area. This allowed temperatures to drop into the lower 10s overnight with wind chills feeling like -5° to 5°. Be sure to bundle up as you’re heading out the door!

Highs on Tuesday will struggle to climb quite a bit. Most areas will be lucky to see air temperatures much warmer than 20° to 25°. Wind chills will once again have to be factored in though keeping it feeling like it’s in the lower 10s all day.

Early Wednesday morning will be even colder as temperatures fall into the single digits. Winds will be light but enough to make it feel colder out with wind chills feeling below 0°. We’ll at least try and rebound above freezing for the afternoon, topping out in the middle to upper 30s.

Moving forward, mostly sunny skies will take us into the rest of the week with temperatures quickly warming up. Thursday and Friday should remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s which is near average for late January.

If models continue to trend the way they’re going we could see lower 50s by the weekend again, but dry conditions will persist as we get closer to the start of February.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez