Cold day ahead with a chance for flurries north

What We’re Tracking:

Much cooler for Wednesday

Temperatures moderate through Friday

Colder, some winter weather New Year’s Day

A very cold start to the day with temperatures in the teens and lower 20s. With light breezes from the north, it feels more like teens and even single digits across the area. By mid-morning, there is a chance for a few light snow showers to develop mainly for areas north of I-70 especially our far northern counties. Nothing looks to accumulate out of it but something to keep in mind if you plan on driving before the lunch hour.

The rest of the day Wednesday will remain significantly colder as highs will struggle to get much warmer than the middle 30s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather. Cloud cover will start to clear out late in the evening which will allow nighttime lows will fall back into the 10s and 20s for the second half of the week.

We’ll try and warm things back up for Thursday and Friday with a bit more sunshine. Thursday will top out in the upper 40s while Friday we try and get into the lower 50s with dry conditions leading up to the new year.

We’re keeping an eye on an incoming storm system that appears to be timing out for very late New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. That system could produce areas of wintry mix or snow. While the amounts are uncertain, we’ll watch it closely as we get closer to the weekend. Plan on a potential winter mess for the start of 2022 followed by a very cold Saturday night.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez