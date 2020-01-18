Cold days ahead

Cold air stays with us before another system moves in during the middle of the week.

What We’re Tracking:

Very cold Sunday into Monday

Dry for the start of the work week

Rain/snow chance moves in midweek

Colder air settled in this morning thanks to a cold front and a breezy northwesterly wind. That cold air has stayed with us throughout the day and will get even colder over the next 24-48 hours.

Mostly clear skies tonight will allow our temperatures to drop down into the teens for Sunday morning with slight breezes coming from the North and Northwest at 10-15 mph.

Single digit wind chills can be expected tomorrow morning with not much progress throughout the day either. Afternoon highs for Sunday struggle to make it into the middle 20s with it feeling like teens at best for the afternoon.

CHIEFS SUNDAY:

Kansas City area looks to stay dry with mostly sunny skies throughout the day which is good. The biggest concern is going to be the cold air that settles in and stays in the area through Sunday and Monday. Prepare for wind chill values in the single digits in the morning. Highs will only be in the 20s for the afternoon, so be sure to bundle up especially if you plan on tailgating as well.

The cold air lingers through the start of the work week with Monday looking to be even colder than Sunday starting off in the single digits and teens for morning temperatures and possibly struggling to get into the lower 20s for the afternoon.

We should be precipitation free until slightly warmer temperatures hit around midweek. The next best chance for any kind of precipitation looks to be Wednesday and it looks to be a lengthy event as rain showers continue all day Wednesday and Thursday before seeing a transition over into a wintry mix and then finishing up with lingering snow showers early Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



