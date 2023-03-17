What We’re Tracking

Dry Friday

Cold weekend ahead

Much warmer next week

The rain and snow tapered off late last night and we’re dry out there this morning. Clouds have started to clear out a bit and temperatures are in the middle to upper 20s for most. Winds are still out of the Northwest up to 15 mph making it feel more like 10s and even single digits.

With temperatures dropping well below freezing overnight, there is a concern for slick spots on the roadways. Be sure to give yourself a few extra minutes before heading out the door this morning and if the road looks wet, treat it as ice!

We’ll be much colder for Friday and for the weekend with highs only in the 30s and 40s for Friday and Saturday along with strong wind gusts and single-digits wind chills. Any outdoor activities on these two days will be very cold – the more layers you have, the better.

By Sunday and Monday, though, the temperatures begin to swing in the other direction with returning southerly winds. Highs to end the weekend should be in the middle 40s, and next week may begin in the middle 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez