Cold end to the week

What We’re Tracking:

Cold today with chilly winds

Sunny weekend ahead

Warmer weather for January returns

We”ll start off with cloudy skies to start your Friday morning but they will start to clear out as the day goes on. Thanks to the cold front that moved through, our temperatures will struggle today compared to previous as we only get into the lower 40s. Winds will also increase to 10-20 mph coming from the northwest. Combine those strong winds with cooler temperatures and wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s throughout the day!

After today we return back to our rather ‘warm January’ standards over the weekend. Plenty of sunshine can be expected as we climb back into the middle to upper 40s Saturday, although it will still be chilly, and upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday.

Looking further ahead into next week these mild temperatures seem to stick around through a majority of the next work week with almost no chances for precipitation expected! Very calm and mild week ahead of us for January standards.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com







